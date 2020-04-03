The Pikes Peak region’s red-hot housing market showed no signs of cooling off in March, despite the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Home sales increased; prices soared to another record high; and builders enjoyed their best month in more than a year.
But amid social-distancing guidelines and worries over the virus, it’s hardly business as usual when it comes to buying, selling and building homes.
And despite March’s positive numbers, a likely slowdown looms, real estate industry members warn. Whether it’s a slight blip, a severe downturn or something in between is tough to predict, they say.
If home seekers who’ve lost jobs can’t qualify for mortgages or if jittery buyers stay put in rental properties rather than taking on hundreds or even thousands of dollars in monthly house payments, the single-family market could see its first downturn since the Great Recession.
“March seemed to be still strong, but I have a feeling it’s coming,” said Carrie Bartow, board president of the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs and a principal with the Springs office of CLA, a national professional services and accounting firm.
“People are not going to be able to qualify for mortgages or the person that could have qualified in February for a mortgage may not be able to qualify for a mortgage in May because of the change in their employment situation,” Bartow said. “Because of that, we may see a downward tick. To be expected, I think.”
A lack of consumer confidence, along with buyers worried about their health and who prefer to remain in the safety of their current homes and apartments, could chill the market, said Joe Clement, broker-owner of Re/Max Properties.
“We’re not going to lose everybody, but I think there’s going to be a percentage of people that are going to slowly say, ‘I can’t do it right now’,” he said.
For now, buying, selling and building continues in the Pikes Peak region and statewide. In his March 25 stay-at-home order, Gov. Jared Polis designated real estate — including brokerages, builders and title companies — as a critical industry that could remain in operation.
In the Colorado Springs area, home sales totaled 1,270 in March, up nearly 3.8% from the same month a year ago, according to Multiple Listing Service data compiled by Rick Van Wieren, a real estate agent with Re/Max Properties in the Springs. A Pikes Peak Association of Realtors report wasn’t available at the time of The Gazette’s deadline for this story.
Other data compiled by Van Wieren show:
• For the first quarter of 2020, home sales totaled 3,171, a 4% gain over the same period last year.
• The median price of homes sold in March climbed to $352,400, shattering the previous record high of $341,000 that was just set in February.
• The supply of homes for sale also remained historically low; 1,328 homes were listed for sale Wednesday, the day after the books closed on March. In past years, March inventories often topped 3,000 homes for sale.
The pace of homebuilding also jumped in March. The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department issued 409 permits during the month for the construction of single-family homes in El Paso County, according to a report by the agency.
That number — which includes detached homes, but not townhomes, condos and duplexes — increased nearly 50% over the same month last year and was the highest total since 419 single-family permits were issued in November 2018.
‘It was a stellar month’
Up to now, Colorado Springs — like many cities — has wrestled with a shortage of homes for sale, especially on the resale side. The shortage came as the local economy surged and mortgage rates fell, which helped fuel a furious demand for housing over the last few years.
The coronavirus outbreak has done little to alter that trend — so far, anyway.
Vanguard Homes, a Colorado Springs semicustom builder whose prices average about $550,000, completed the sale of 22 homes in March, one of the company’s best months ever, said owner and president Mark Long. None of his buyers has walked away from their purchases, he said.
“It was a stellar month,” he said of March closings.
The next few months also look good, Long said.
“We still have interest in new homes,” he said. “We are still writing contracts, new contracts.”
Van Wieren said the inventory of existing homes for sale is roughly a one-month supply, and real estate agents continue to see multiple offers and bids that come in above asking prices.
A few days ago, a colleague was preparing to take clients to see homes that had just come on the market the night before, Van Wieren said. There was no hesitation on his colleague’s part, he said; she planned to write two contracts on behalf of her buyers to bid on those properties.
“When they hit, you’ve got to grab them, or they’re not going to last,” he said.
The sales pace appears poised to continue, Van Wieren said. Pending home sales — for deals agreed to, and likely to be completed in April and into May — totaled 1,890 at the end of March; that figure is just 13 less than at the same time last year.
Many people who continue to work still need places to live, he said; their apartment leases are due to expire or maybe their family is growing. If they’ve qualified for a mortgage and locked into a low rate, they’re not necessarily going to abandon their plans, Van Wieren said.
“I think we will see a little bit of a slowdown in terms of the number of units, and that will be because we’ll have some sellers that want to go to the sidelines and wait until this settles down,” Van Wieren said. “They don’t want people dragging coronavirus into their homes.”
But when stay-at-home orders are lifted, and the number of coronavirus-related fatalities begins to flatten and recede, the market should pick up, he said. In fact, a slowdown might give way to pent-up demand on the part of buyers that will help propel the market, he said.
A new environment
Even as activity continues, real estate agents and others have had to change the way they do business..
Long, of Vanguard Homes, said his office had 10 to 12 people a few weeks ago; now, there are just four who sit in different corners, while other employees work at home. Sales representatives meet with buyers via Zoom and FaceTime while emailing contracts that can be signed and then mailed back or dropped off — all steps designed to avoid one-on-one contact, he said.
Buyers can still walk through model homes, but they must make an appointment and can’t show up with several family members or friends in tow.
“Don’t bring an entourage,” Long said.
When buyers arrive at the model home, they’re asked to immediately wash their hands as they enter. And they’re doing so without objection, he said.
“The world has changed so much everyday in the last three weeks,” Long said. “People are rolling with it. They’re doing the right thing.”
In the field, construction crews are instructed to observe social distancing requirements, which is not that difficult because workers typically are spread out from each other while building a home, Long said.
Title companies and real estate agents, meanwhile, have adopted strict precautions to adhere to Polis’ stay-at-home order.
At the downtown office of Unified Title Co. in Colorado Springs, where several employees now work from home, business no longer is conducted around a conference table where documents are passed back and forth between title company representatives and buyers and sellers.
Instead, documents are signed while clients remain inside their vehicles, which are parked in Unified’s lot near Colorado Avenue and Sahwatch Street, said President Brian Cooper. After documents are signed, they’re carefully handed to title company employees who wear gloves and face masks. For customers who need copies, Unified will mail them or send them via electronic encryption.
“We’re trying to limit as much face-to-face and interpersonal action as possible,” Cooper said.
But such services remain essential, he said. Homeowners who are refinancing a mortgage, and expecting to save hundreds of dollars a month when a lower rate kicks in, need to complete their paperwork, he said.
“We’re still doing business,” Cooper said. “It just looks a whole lot different now.”
For real estate agents, open houses — a longtime industry tool that allows multiple potential buyers to casually stroll around a home for sale and see up close what it offers — are being abandoned. The Pikes Peak Association of Realtors has asked members to halt all open houses until Colorado’s COVID-19 state of emergency, also issued by Polis, has been lifted.
Real estate agents instead are using iPads, smartphones or other digital technology to take buyers on a video tour through a home, said Clement, of Re/Max Properties.
Some sellers still might allow in-person showings to individual buyers, but real estate agents say they’re doing so with great care.
Before they’re allowed to enter a home, buyers are being given questionnaires and grilled about their health and if they’ve recently flown or traveled, Clement said.
Real estate agents who used to pile clients into their car and drive to a showing now take separate vehicles.
If they enter a home for sale, buyers should expect to wear booties and keep their hands in their pockets while their glove-wearing agents open doors, cabinets and drawers.
And don’t bother to ask to use the bathroom.
“My company is playing by the rules,” Clement said. “We’re not out messing around. We’re out doing business if we can, and we’re playing by the rules. That’s the only thing we keep talking about. We’ve got to help be part of the solution, not part of the problem.”