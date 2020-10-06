Temperatures outside may be falling, but the red-hot Colorado Springs housing market shows no sign of cooling off.
Housing prices and sales surged in September while the number of homes on the market fell to a record low, according to a report from the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors.
The 1,804 homes sold in September is the second-highest monthly total ever after July and up 29.4% from a year earlier. At that pace, the remaining homes on the market — numbering just 996 — represent a supply of only 2½ weeks, according to the report. The supply of homes on the market is down 52.3% from September 2019 and over the past year has declined every month but March and April, when restrictions to slow the COVID-19 pandemic made selling homes more difficult.
The low inventory of homes on the market sent prices through the roof — the median price of homes sold last month jumped 18.3% from a year ago to a record $385,000, the biggest percentage gain since January 2013 . The median price — where half of the homes sold for less and half sold for more — has increased by double-digit percentages for three consecutive months.
"This isn't surprising; (low mortgage) rates have been triggering this by expanding buyers ability to purchase" a home, said George Nehme, an agent with The Platinum Group and chair-elect of the Realtor association. "I don't see this (market) letting up at all. I expect the market to stay strong for a long time, just based on how strong the (local) economy is coming back."
Nehme isn't worried about surging home prices because lower mortgage rates have largely offset price increases during the past year, so the monthly payment hasn't increased much for most buyers. He said most homebuyers pay more attention to what their monthly mortgage payment will be than the price of the house they are considering buying.
The average mortgage rate fell to 2.88% as of Oct. 1, just slightly higher than the nearly 50-year low reached three weeks ago and down nearly a full percentage point from 3.65% a year earlier, according to the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., known as Freddie Mac. The monthly mortgage payment on the median-priced home in Colorado Springs — using a standard 20% down payment — is $88 higher last month at $1,633 than it was a year earlier, according to Freddie Mac's mortgage calculator.
Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum, is worried local housing prices will eventually price many potential buyers out of the market since wages aren't increasing near as fast as housing prices. Wages in El Paso County last year increased 4.2%, the most in records starting in 2001, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But wages gains slowed to 1.2% in the first quarter of this year, the most recent data available.
"If you look at the trend," she said, "we are headed in the direction of Denver and Boulder on affordability."
Buying a home last month was difficult. Nemhe said the inventory of homes in the most popular price ranges — below $400,000 — can be as low as just five homes. That means sellers get multiple offers, usually above their asking price, that result in bidding wars. The average home sold in September went for more than the asking price — 100.8%, up from 99.9% a year earlier — and spent just 21 days on the market, compared with 26 days a year earlier.
"We are seeing up to eight or 10 offers or more on homes in the under $400,000 price range and most of the time they are at or above the asking price," Nehme said. "We are even seeing multiple offers in the $500,000 and $600,000 price ranges. A good home with a view is always going to attract a lot of people. Colorado Springs is one of the most desirable places to move and people are moving here from all over the country."
The number of home sold the first nine months of the year is up 4.7% from the same period a year ago to 12,750; that is about 300 homes ahead of the pace in 2017, when a record 16,337 were sold during the entire year. Nearly 3,000 homes went under contract to be sold last month, up 25.3% from a year earlier, so sales are likely to remain strong during the next several months.
The Denver market remains nearly as hot as Colorado Springs, with the number of homes sold in September up 17.8% from a year earlier to 4,206 and the median price up 13.3% to $509,000, according to report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors. The supply of homes on the market remains tight with just 3,041 homes, or just a three-week supply at September's sales rate. The average home spent 22 days, or just over three weeks, on the market though the median time on market was just six days. The average home sold last month for 100.4% of the asking price.