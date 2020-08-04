HOMEBUILDING STAYS STRONG

The pace of Colorado Springs-area homebuilding remained strong last month, according to a report by the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department.

In July, builders pulled 343 permits for the construction of single-family homes in El Paso County, a nearly 16% increase over the same month last year, the report showed. Year to date, single-family permits total 2,419, up 17.1% over the same period in 2019.

Building permit activity is a closely watched indicator of the new home market, which itself is a main cog of the Pikes Peak region's economy. The construction industry employs thousands of drywallers, framers and other workers; Colorado Springs and other local governments, meanwhile, collect sales tax revenue on the purchase of building materials and use the money to fund basic services.

— RICH LADEN, THE GAZETTE