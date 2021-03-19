It takes an ongoing commitment toward quality and service for The Broadmoor, The Cliff House at Pikes Peak, the Cheyenne Mountain Resort and other Colorado Springs-area hotels and restaurants to achieve top ratings each year from AAA, the nationwide travel organization.
For 2021, however, there wasn't as much to it for those properties to gain recognition from AAA — for a reason hotels would wish away if they could.
Because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, AAA suspended its hotel and restaurant inspections for most of 2020, Skyler McKinley, an AAA Colorado spokesman, said via email. Those inspections form the foundation of the travel organization's annual diamond rating program for hospitality industry properties.
This week, AAA released its annual list of diamond recipients, but simply rolled over 2020 winners to 2021, McKinley said. A few properties were added to AAA's list because their inspections took place early in 2020, though no new recipients were in Colorado, he said.
That means The Broadmoor — the internationally known resort on Colorado Springs' southwest side — retains its five-diamond rating for the 45th consecutive year. The hotel is the only property worldwide to receive AAA's highest rating every year since the diamond system began in 1976.
At the same time, The Cliff House in Manitou Springs and the Cheyenne Mountain Resort, The Mining Exchange, The Lodge at Flying Horse and The Garden of the Gods Resort and Club in Colorado Springs retained their four-diamond ratings from AAA.
Among restaurants, The Broadmoor's Penrose Room remains the only restaurant in Colorado to receive five diamonds, an award it's received each year since 2007. The Cliff House Dining Room and The Summit at The Broadmoor are four-diamond restaurant winners.
The Broadmoor also received a five-star rating last month from the Forbes Travel Guide for the 61st consecutive year, the longest streak for any five-star property worldwide.
The Broadmoor is owned by the Denver-based Anschutz Corp., whose Clarity Media Group owns The Gazette.