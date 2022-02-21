Colorado Springs hotels recorded their second best January in 25 years last month, but occupancy levels remained below the record 55.4% reached in January 2019, according to a new report.
The 51.3% occupancy rate in January was well above the 36.2% recorded in January 2021, a 29-year low, and slightly above the 51% level reached in January 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report. The January occupancy rate is the fourth highest behind January 2019, January 1996 and January 1997 in hotel occupancy data available since 1990.
The pent-up demand for travel opens up as people feel more comfortable traveling with the pandemic appearing to be winding down. We have new Southwest flights providing increased access from around the country," Jim Cassidy, chief financial officer of Visit Colorado Springs, said in an email. "Add those to the easy drive access from many major cities along with continued concerns with traveling internationally and we have a strong base of travelers to market to."
The average room rate for January was up 17.8% from a year earlier to $107.24 and 7.3% higher than two years ago with both limited-service and full-service properties posting double-digit percentage gains. Occupancy rates for both types of hotels were similar with full-service hotels at 50.3% and limited-service at 52.4% — a major turnaround from 33.2% for full-service hotels and 41.4% for limited-service properties in January 2021.
The lodging report doesn't include The Broadmoor or Cheyenne Mountain Resort in its Colorado Springs hotels; those hotels are listed in separate category for resorts.
Denver area hotels outperformed Colorado Springs hotels in January for a second consecutive month at 51.6%, ranking second among the state's seven metro areas after Greeley's 58.9%. Denver hotels were led by properties near Denver International Airport, which posted a 74.4% occupancy rate. The average room rate in the Denver area in January surged by more than 40% from a year earlier to $116.98.
Hotel occupancy statewide rose in January to 51.9% from 35.1% in January 2021, helped by a 60.8% rate among the state's resort areas. The average room rate in Colorado jumped 33.9% from a year ago to $178.40.