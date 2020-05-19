Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Windy with isolated thunderstorms early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 52F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with isolated thunderstorms early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 52F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.