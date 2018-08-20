Colorado Springs-area hotels followed a sizzling June with another good month in July, according to occupancy counts from the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report.
The occupancy rate rose to 87.5 percent last month from 87 percent a year earlier, the second consecutive monthly increase and the eighth over the past nine months. June’s 91.3 percent rate was the second highest of any month since August 1996. The percentage of occupied rooms in the first seven months of the year was up to 72.6 percent, from 70.5 percent during the same period a year ago.
The average room rate also increased 3.5 percent to $140.22, continuing a trend of rising every month since May 2016. The average for the first seven months of the year was up 4 percent, to $119.66.
“We had a great July. Demand and occupancy keep going up, and that allows the average room rate to rise along with it,” said Doug Price, CEO of the Colorado Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau. “The top rankings for Colorado Springs, our advertising and social media posts all have been contributing to the numbers. There has been a lot of positive news about the region, and we are seeing the effects.”
Statewide, hotel occupancy fell in July to 83 percent from 83.6 percent in July 2017, the fourth decline this year. Occupancy for the first months of the year is slightly off at 70.1 percent from 70.7 percent over the same period last year. The average room rate in Colorado last month rose 2.9 percent from a year ago to $170.5. This year, it was up 1.5 percent from a year earlier to $160.21.
The Colorado Springs numbers don’t include The Broadmoor or Cheyenne Mountain Resort, which are categorized with many of the state’s ski areas as “other resorts.” Occupancy for that category over the first seven months of the year fell to 58.3 percent from 59.6 percent a year ago, while the average room rate rose 3 percent to $319.81.
