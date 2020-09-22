Colorado Springs hotels continue to recover faster from the COVID-19 pandemic than the rest of the state and much of the nation, but they still have a long road to return to full health, according to the latest numbers.
The local hotel occupancy rate rose for the fourth straight month in August to 70.9%, up from 66% in July and the second highest of any city in Colorado after Durango, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report. While the occupancy rate is still well short of the 85.1% level reached in August 2019, the increase last month is notable because occupancy in local hotels typically peaks in June.
"It is certainly trending in the right direction," said Doug Price, CEO of Visit Colorado Springs. "Absolutely, the recovery has exceeded expectations, but we still have a long way to go. If you had told people (in the hotel industry) in the spring that they would be rehiring this late in the summer employees they laid off earlier in the year, they would not have believed it. That is a good sign."
Limited-service hotels — without extensive meeting space, restaurants and other amenities — continue to outperform full-service hotels with an 81.4% occupancy rate last month compared with 65.1% for full-service hotels. That has been true throughout the pandemic, as full-service hotels have been hit hard by state restrictions against large meetings and conventions. Overall, the occupancy rate so far this year is 48.4%, down from 73.6% a year ago.
Price said he remains optimistic about the industry's continued recovery as occupancy for the Labor Day weekend reached record levels and has remained strong for the rest of the month so far. He called September visitor numbers for both local tourist attractions and hotels "surprisingly strong" and said he remains hopeful that fall visitation will remain at high levels locally in coming months.
The average room rate at local hotels last month fell 16.8% to $115.38, but the decline was the smallest since March. Local room rates for the first eight months of the year were down 15.2% to $104.75 with limited-service rates down 17.5% and full-service rates off 12.7%. A key industry statistic, revenue per available room, for the the eight-month period shows the industry is still a long way from recovering with a 44.2% decline from the same period last year.
A survey from the American Hotel & Lodging Association, a Washington, D.C.-based industry trade group, conducted last week, found more than two-thirds of the nation's hotels are operating with less than half of their usual staff and nearly three-fourths will be forced to lay off more employees without federal help. Half of the hotels surveyed said they are in danger of foreclosure by their lenders and more than two-thirds face closure without a recovery or federal help within six months.
Statewide, hotel occupancy fell in August to 51.1% from 81.3% in August 2019 and was only slightly better than July's 48.9% rate. Denver area hotels were hit even harder, with occupancy down to 45.6% last month from 85.7% a year earlier. Among other Colorado metro areas, Grand Junction had strong occupancy at 70.2% and Fort Collins was at 62.1%, while Greeley was at 52%. Occupancy for the first eight months of the year across the state was down to 44.8% from 72.1% a year ago.
The average room rate in Colorado during August fell 21.2% from a year earlier to $131.64 and was down 13.8% so far this year to $141.13. In the Denver area, the average rate in August was off 36.2% to $100.97 and the average for the first eight months down 24.4% to $111.29.
Nationwide, hotel occupancy improved slightly in August to 48.6% from 47% in July but was still down from 80.3% a year earlier, according to a report from hotel research firm STR. The average room rate down 22.8% during the same period to $102.46, the report said.
The Colorado Springs numbers don't include The Broadmoor or Cheyenne Mountain Resort, which are both part of a separate "other resorts" category.