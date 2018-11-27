The Colorado Springs hotel market bounced back in October after a flat September, increasing occupancy and average room rates from a year earlier, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report.
Occupancy in local hotels, a key tourism barometer, last month rose to 71.3 percent from 68 percent in October 2017, recovering from no change in September compared with the same month a year earlier. The October gain was a product of the biggest occupancy decline in four years in October 2017, which stemmed from a banner month in October 2016.
Local hotel occupancy rates have risen in 10 of the past 12 months. For the first 10 months of the year, the rates have advanced to 74.6 percent from 72.5 percent during the same period last year.
The average room rate charged by local hotels in October softened to $113.25, a 1.6 percent increase from October 2017, the smallest monthly gain since a small decline in May 2016 that was related to a later-than-usual Air Force Academy graduation ceremony. The average rate for the first 10 months of the year was up 4.2 percent from a year earlier to $121.74 with rate increases at full-service hotels rising twice as fast as rates at limited-service properties.
“This is the second best October in the past 20 years and reflects a strong marketing campaign and good weather,” said Amy Long, chief innovation officer for Visit Colorado Springs. “Room rates are probably just leveling off after a strong run of 18 months of very good gains.”
Statewide hotel occupancy fell in October for the second consecutive month — and the third time in the past four months — to 70 percent from 70.9 percent in October 2017, largely because of new hotel construction in the Denver area. The occupancy rate for the first 10 months of the year is down to 72 percent from 72.5 percent during the same period a year earlier.
The average room rate for Colorado hotels in October edged up 28 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $149.55 and for the first 10 months of the year increased 1.3 percent to $159.06.
The Colorado Springs numbers don’t include The Broadmoor or Cheyenne Mountain Resort, which are included in the “other resorts” category with many of the state’s ski areas. Occupancy for that category so far this year fell to 55.5 percent from 56.7 percent during the same period last year. The average room rate for that category so far this year was up 5.9 percent to $286.10.