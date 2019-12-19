Colorado Springs hotels were a bit fuller in November than a year ago, the second consecutive monthly increase, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report.
Springs hotels filled 56.8% of their rooms in November, up slightly from 56.6% in November 2018 and following a small gain in October. The hotel industry hasn't posted back-to-back occupancy increases since January and February. The occupancy rate for the first 11 months of the year was down to 72.3% from 73% a year ago.
The average room rate in November rose 4.4% to $104.36 and so far this year is up just 0.7% to $121.03, mostly as a result of a 0.9% increase in the average rate at full-service hotels. The average rate for limited-service hotels fell 0.1% during the same period. Occupancy in both categories has declined through 11 months.
Doug Price, CEO of Visit Colorado Springs, said higher passenger traffic at the Colorado Springs Airport contributed to the gains in October and November along with advertising by both the airport and the tourism group.
Occupancy in hotels statewide increased in November to 58.1% from 57.1% a year ago. The statewide occupancy rate was up to 71.2% in the first 11 months of the year from 70.6% a year ago, largely fueled by gains in the Denver area and the state's ski resorts.
The average room rate statewide in November rose 1.8% to $130.27, the fourth consecutive monthly increase. The average rate for the first 11 months of the year was up 1.9% from a year ago to $159.70.
The Broadmoor and Cheyenne Mountain Resort are not included in the totals for Colorado Springs hotels but are part of a separate category where occupancy and average room rate are both up from last year.