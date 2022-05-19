Colorado Springs hotel occupancy climbed to 65.6% in April, up from 63.7% a year earlier, according to the latest Rocky Mountain Lodging Report.
The increase is not a surprise considering that the Space Symposium, drawing more than 10,000 people, was held this April while last year's Space Symposium was delayed until August amid the COVID-19 pandemic and even then was a hybrid online and in-person event. The April rate was still a bit under the 67.7% in April 2019, before the pandemic.
The average daily room rate in Springs hotels soared to $141.19 in April from $99.67 in April a year earlier.
Statewide, hotel occupancy hit 61.7% in April, well above the 51.1% in April 2021. The average room rate statewide was $149.
The Broadmoor and Cheyenne Mountain Resort aren't included in the report's Colorado Springs totals, but are listed in a separate category that includes many of the state's ski resorts. While the Space Symposium was held at The Broadmoor, the event drew guests to at least 22 other hotels as well.
Bill Radford, The Gazette