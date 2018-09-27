The Colorado Springs hotel industry finished the traditional summer tourist season with a strong August, with occupancy increasing for a third consecutive month, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report.
Occupancy rose to 85.2 percent last month from 82.3 percent in August 2017, the ninth year-over-year gain in the past 10 months. A slight decline in May was the only month in which the occupancy rate fell.
The percentage of occupied rooms in the first eight months of the year increased to 74.2 percent from 72 percent during the same period a year ago.
The average room rate reflected the strong month, increasing 7.7 percent from August 2017 to $135.05, the biggest monthly gain since a 9.1 percent jump in November.
The average for the first eight months of the year was up 4.6 percent from the same period last year to $121.91.
“All segments of the lodging industry, from limited service to luxury, enjoyed a strong August,” Doug Price, CEO of Visit Colorado Springs, the former Convention and Visitors Bureau said via email. He credited the high occupancy rate for allowing “all hotels to command a strong average rate, which was up almost $10 over 2017.”
Statewide, hotel occupancy edged higher in August to 80.8 percent from 80.7 percent a year earlier, continuing a trend of declining one month and rising the next. Occupancy in the first eight months of the year is down slightly to 71.5 percent from 72 percent during the same period a year ago.
The average room rate statewide in August rose 1.9 percent to $164.27 and for the first eight months of the year was up 1.5 percent from a year ago to $160.80.
The Colorado Springs numbers don’t include The Broadmoor or Cheyenne Mountain Resort, which are categorized with many of the state’s ski areas as “other resorts.” Occupancy for that category this year is down to 56.8 percent from 57.6 percent a year ago. The average room rate for that category this year is up 7.2 percent from a year ago to $297.29.
