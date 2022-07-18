The occupancy rate in Colorado Springs hotels slipped in June from a year earlier, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report.
The June occupancy rate was 80.2%, down from 85.2% in June 2021. Still, the June rate was a vast improvement over the 46.6% rate in June 2020, when the pandemic was hammering business and leisure travel. For the first half of the year, the occupancy rate was 65%, up from 59.2% through June in 2021.
The average room rate in local hotels in June jumped to $167.59, up from $151.42 a year earlier.
The Broadmoor and Cheyenne Mountain Resort are not included in the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report’s Colorado Springs totals, but are listed in a separate category that includes many of the state’s ski resorts.
The statewide hotel occupancy rate was 77.4% with an average room rate of $189.55,according to the lodging report.
The Gazette