The number of hotel guests in Colorado Springs inched upward as the calendar flipped a page closer to summer, but the occupancy rate did not quite hit March 2022's level, the highest since 2019, a benchmark tourism year before the onset of the pandemic.

Hotel occupancy dipped 3.4% in March to 62.3% compared to 64.2% from the same month last year, Rocky Mountain Lodging Report data showed.

Colorado Springs bucked the state's trend in which hotel occupancy rose 3.6% in March to 66% from 63.7% the year prior.

Denver hotel occupancy outpaced Colorado Springs at 67.3% only behind Glenwood Springs, Greeley and Loveland.

Average daily rates for Colorado Springs also sunk in March to $112.90, down 4.8% from 2022.

Denver's average daily rate bumped to $143.48 in March, a 9.9% boost from the previous year.

The lodging report doesn’t include The Broadmoor or Cheyenne Mountain Resort in its Colorado Springs numbers; those hotels are included in a separate category for resorts.