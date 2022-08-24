The occupancy rate in Colorado Springs hotels dipped in July from a year earlier, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report.

The July occupancy rate was 82.4%, down from 85% in July 2021. But it was still a major improvement from the 66% rate in July 2020, when the pandemic hammered the hospitality industry. For the first half of this year, the occupancy rate was 67.6%, up from 62.9% in the same period last year.

The average room rate in local hotels in July bumped up to $176.03, up from $172.78 a year prior.

The Broadmoor and Cheyenne Mountain Resort are not included in the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report’s Colorado Springs totals, but are listed in a separate category that includes many of the state’s ski resorts.

The statewide hotel occupancy rate was 76.9% in July, with an average room rate of $199.99, according to the lodging report.

Jessica Snouwaert, The Gazette