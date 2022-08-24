Antlers1.JPG (copy) (copy)

The Antlers, A Wyndham Hotel, in downtown Colorado Springs.  The occupancy rate in Colorado Springs hotels dipped in July from a year earlier, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report.

 Parker Seibold, The Gazette

The occupancy rate in Colorado Springs hotels dipped in July from a year earlier, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report.

The July occupancy rate was 82.4%, down from 85% in July 2021. But it was still a major improvement from the 66% rate in July 2020, when the pandemic hammered the hospitality industry. For the first half of this year, the occupancy rate was 67.6%, up from 62.9% in the same period last year.

The average room rate in local hotels in July bumped up to $176.03, up from $172.78 a year prior.

Colorado Springs apartment rents zoom to another record high

The Broadmoor and Cheyenne Mountain Resort are not included in the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report’s Colorado Springs totals, but are listed in a separate category that includes many of the state’s ski resorts.

The statewide hotel occupancy rate was 76.9% in July, with an average room rate of $199.99, according to the lodging report.

Jessica Snouwaert, The Gazette

Retail hot spots bubbling up in fast-growing Colorado Springs area

Tags

Load comments