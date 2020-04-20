The coronavirus pandemic took a heavy toll on Colorado Springs hotels in March as the occupancy rate plunged nearly 30 percentage points to the lowest level since the end of 2013.
The 38.8% occupancy rate is down from 68.2% in March 2019 and is the lowest monthly rate since just 37.2% of the city's room were occupied in December 2013, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report. The year-over-year drop is the largest in any month and the rate is the lowest for any March in data that starts in 1990. For the first quarter, the occupancy rate was down sharply to 49.6% from 62.4% during the same period last year.
The Colorado Springs numbers don't include The Broadmoor or Cheyenne Mountain Resort, which are included in the report's other resorts category, where occupancy fell from 69.1% in March 2019 to 51.2% last month. The Broadmoor and Cheyenne Mountain Resort are among eight high-profile local hotels that temporarily closed starting in late March.
Major conventions, including the annual Space Symposium that brings more than 14,000 participants to Colorado Springs, have been canceled or postponed in Colorado due to the virus spreading across the nation.
"This virus has cut such a wide swath across the globe. At least in March, the hotels had two weeks of business, but the cancellations started to kick in during the last two weeks and those have continued through bookings in April and May," said Doug Price, CEO of Visit Colorado Springs, the local convention and visitor bureau. "It is all about the stay-at-home orders. When those lift, we will see what travel will be afterwards."
Gov. Jared Polis ordered Colorado's ski resorts, bars, dine-in restaurants, casinos, gyms and other businesses to close in mid-March and issued a stay-at-home order that started March 27 and is set to expire Sunday.
To cut costs, Price said Visit Colorado Springs has postponed all travel and all advertising but a few social media posts in anticipation of a sharp drop in revenue from the city's tax on hotel rooms and rentals cars. That tax generated $7.51 million last year and is a major revenue source for the tourism promotion agency along with providing some funding for major events.
Along with the falling occupancy rate, the average room rate declined 3.6% to $98.21, the lowest for March since 2017. Limited-service hotels, without restaurants, meeting space and other amenities, were hit hardest with the average room rate falling 9% to $82.44.
"This is so much unknown" about the impact of the pandemic, said Ann Alba, president of the Pikes Peak Lodging Association. "Each hotel is managing this the best they can and trying to keep their staff healthy. Everyone — motels, hotels and grand resorts, new or old — are praying they will survive this, but there may be some hotels and restaurants that may not survive this, and that will be devastating."
Statewide, hotel occupancy also declined sharply from 69.3% in March 2019 to 38.8% last month with the Denver area, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Loveland hit the hardest. Occupancy for the January-to-March quarter fell from 64% a year ago to 53.9% this year, with Craig the only city reporting an increase among the 18 markets and regions measured.
The state's average room rate fell 10.5% from March 2019 to $151.15, with much of the decline coming from the Denver area, which includes nearly two-thirds of Colorado's room inventory. The average room rate for the first quarter was off 3.2% from a year ago to $165.61.