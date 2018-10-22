Colorado Springs hotels followed a strong summer tourism season with a flat September, only the second month this year that occupancy rates failed to increase, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report.
Occupancy was unchanged last month from September 2017 at 81.1 percent, after three consecutive months of rising occupancy. May was the only other month in which occupancy fell from a year earlier.
The September occupancy rate shows the local tourism industry "is still very strong, which is positive for the hotel industry, especially with new rooms now under construction," said Ann Alba, president of the Pikes Peak Lodging Association. September typically is slow for hotels because summer tourism has ended, and holiday bookings are still a month or two away, she said.
In addition, the average room rate in September was up 3.7 percent from September 2017, to $135.05. In the first nine months of 2018, the rate was up 4.6 percent from a year ago to $121.91, mostly for full-service hotels, which have restaurants, pools and extensive meeting space.
Colorado Springs' hotel occupancy rate in September 2017 also was down, 0.9 percentage points from September 2016. But average occupancy during the first nine months of the year is still up to 74.2 percent from 72 percent a year ago.
Statewide, hotel occupancy fell to 78 percent in September from 78.6 percent in September 2017, continuing the alternating declines and increases seen since March. The occupancy rate in the first three-quarters of the year was down to 72.2 percent from 72.7 percent during the same period a year ago, with much of the weakness coming from the Denver area and ski resorts.
The state's average room rate in September edged up less than 1 percent to $155.19 and was up in the first nine months of the year 1.4 percent to $160.12.
The Colorado Springs numbers don't include The Broadmoor or Cheyenne Mountain Resort, which are categorized with many ski areas as "other resorts." Occupancy for that category so far this year was down to 56.8 percent from 57.6 percent a year ago. The average room rate for that category so far this year was up 6.5 percent, to $291.46.