Colorado Springs hotels were less full for a second consecutive month in January, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report.
The occupancy rate in local hotels fell to 51% last month from 55.4% in January 2019 . The occupancy rate in December was 45.9%, down from 50.1% in December 2018.
AVERAGE ROOM RATE STILL UP: The average rose 2.5% from a year before to $99.97.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS: The occupancy rate for the state fell to 58.1% in January from 58.7% in January 2019 with the Denver area as one of Colorado's few bright spots, increasing to 60.9% from 60.5% during the same period. The average room rate declined 1.5% to $167.32.
LOCAL NUMBERS DON'T INCLUDE: The Broadmoor and Cheyenne Mountain Resorts, which are part of the "other resorts" category.