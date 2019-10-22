The occupancy rate in Colorado Springs hotels in September fell for the sixth time in the past seven months while the average room rate also declined, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report.
The occupancy rate dropped from 81.1% in September 2018 to 77% last month, while the average room rate slid 4.1% to $123.10. The occupancy rate for the first three quarters of the year is down to 74% from 74.9% during the same period last year, while the average room rate during the same period is up just 0.6% to $123.43.
Statewide hotel occupancy in September fell for just the second month this year from 78% a year ago to 76.6% last month, but the average room rate rose 2.9% to $159.70. So far this year, the state's occupancy rate is up to 72.6% from 72.2% a year ago and the average room rate is up 1.9% to $163.21.