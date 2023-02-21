As Colorado Springs continued to see wintry weather so too did the city’s hotel occupancy levels cool in January.
Colorado Springs hotel occupancy in January dipped year-over-year from 51.3% in 2022 to 50.5% this year, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report.
Local hotel occupancy was also down 9.3% from 2019, an industry benchmark year prior to the pandemic.
The occupancy rate for January followed suit with December, which saw a 5.2% decrease. While the autumn months and some of late summer saw an uptick in hotel occupancy, winter has been a different story.
Doug Price, president and CEO of Visit Colorado, told The Gazette in an email that the occupancy rate was average for the month of January.
“Occupancy can fluctuate a few percentage points based on weather and gas prices,” Price wrote.
The lodging report doesn't include The Broadmoor or Cheyenne Mountain Resort in its Colorado Springs numbers; those hotels are included in a separate category for resorts.
The average daily rate for Colorado Springs hotels in January rose 3.8% from $107.24% in 2022 to $111.37 this year — a slightly higher increase in rates than December, which also increased from the previous year.
“Hotels did a good job in maximizing room rates which were up nearly 4% on the rooms sold in January,” Price wrote.
Denver-area hotels outdid Colorado Springs hotels with an occupancy rate of 55.5%, up 7.6% from a year earlier, ranking only behind Greeley at 62.4% and Craig at 61.8%.
The average room rate for Denver-area hotels in January leapt to $128.14, up 9.5% from the year prior.
National hotel occupancy is projected to reach 63.8% in 2023, down 3.2% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019, according to data from the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Oxford Economics.
“Hotels are making significant strides toward recovery,” said AHLA President & CEO Chip Rogers, “supporting millions of good-paying jobs and generating billions in state and local tax revenue in communities across the nation.”
Revenue from Colorado’s tax on hotel rooms and rental cars grew 1.49% from January 2022, raking in $513,245.
“Year ending December 2022, Lodging and Auto Rental Tax (LART) was up nearly 16% over 2021,” Price wrote. “This is great for the local economy where visitors spend more than $2.6 billion annually in our community.”