The average occupancy rate in Colorado Springs hotels in September bumped up from the same month a year earlier, according to the latest Rocky Mountain Lodging Report.

The September occupancy rate was 79.4%, up from 74.2% in September 2021 and 66.1% in September 2020, when the pandemic was still burdening the hospitality industry. The average occupancy rate year to date is 70%, up from 65.6% in the same period last year.

The average room rate in local hotels in September rose to $155.18, up from $147.59 a year prior.

The Broadmoor and Cheyenne Mountain Resort are not included in the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report’s Colorado Springs totals, but are listed in a separate category that includes many of the state’s ski resorts.

The average statewide hotel occupancy rate was 76.3% in September, with an average room rate of $181.19, according to the lodging report.

Jessica Snouwaert, The Gazette