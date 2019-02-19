Colorado Springs hotels started 2019 on a positive note with both occupancy and average room rates up in January.
The local occupancy rate improved to 55.4 percent last month from 51.3 percent in January 2018, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report. The rate has increased for two consecutive months and seven of the past eight months. The rate for all of 2018 was the highest in 21 years.
The average room rate edged up 1.4 percent from January 2018, to $95.70, despite a small drop in the average rate for limited-service hotels. A 2.3 percent increase in full-service hotel room rates more than offset the decline in limited-service hotel rates; full-service hotels make up more than 60 percent of the available local rooms.
“The year is off to a great start and bodes well for 2019. Keeping in mind that January is one of our slowest months for occupancy, it shows that we can draw visitors through advertising programs and social media,” said Doug Price, CEO of Visit Colorado Springs, formerly the Colorado Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Statewide, hotel occupancy rose to 58.7 percent in January — from 58.2 percent a year earlier — despite a decline in occupancy in Denver area hotels, which make up more than 60 percent of the statewide total. Besides the gains in Colorado Springs, occupancy also was up in the state’s resort areas and in northern Colorado.
The average room rate statewide rose less than 1 percent to $169.79 after declining in both November and December. The increase came despite a 3.2 percent drop in Denver area hotel rates.
The Broadmoor and Cheyenne Mountain Resort are not included in the Colorado Springs totals, but are part of the “other resorts” category that includes many of the state’s ski areas. The occupancy rate for that category rose to 61.1 percent in January from 56.4 percent in January 2018, but the average room rate edged up less than 1 percent to $347.69.
Contact Wayne Heilman: 636-0234