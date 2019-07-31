Briefly
Springs hospitals ranked among best
Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, operator of Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center in Colorado Springs, tied Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree as the third-best hospital in Colorado in annual rankings from U.S. News & World Report.
Penrose-St. Francis and Sky View ranked behind University of Colorado Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital, both in the Denver area, in the magazine’s statewide rankings. UCHealth Memorial Hospital, which includes central and north campuses, was tied for seventh with three other hospitals.
Penrose-St. Francis also was designated high-performing — ranking in the top 20% of hospitals nationwide — in urology and for six other procedures and conditions. UCHealth Memorial was designated high-performing in four procedures and conditions. For information, go to health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/area/co.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette