Garden of the Gods Resort and Club was named in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice awards in the category of Best Resort for a Destination Wedding.
The resort earned its title as the second-best place to say “I do” behind Zemi Beach House Hotel and Spa in Anguilla, a small island off the coast of Puerto Rico, and was the only destination picked within the contiguous United States.
“We are deeply honored to be named a winner in USA TODAY’S 10Best Readers’ Choice awards for Best Resort for a Destination Wedding,” Garden of the Gods Resort and Club President and CEO James Gibson said. “... We have an incredibly special place here for weddings filled with a passionate team who genuinely and consistently strive for excellence.”
The resort held 72 weddings over the past year, a busy year, Christi Gazaway, senior weddings catering sales manager at the resort, said. Heading into 2023 the resort is on track to exceed that pace.
“Some of it was a little bit of catch up from the past years,” Gazaway said. “A lot of it was new couples, new people ready to celebrate and be together.”
The average wedding at the resort includes 100 people, but the property can accommodate 225 wedding guests.
Weddings within Garden of the Gods Park are free on a first-come, first-served basis. Grooms and brides who want to tie the knot at the resort are encouraged to book up to a year in advance, Gazaway said.
During the resort’s peak season in September and October, a 100-person Saturday wedding can cost on average $30,000.
“We have passionate sales managers, passionate coordinators and we understand the expectations that bride and grooms and their families have coming here,” Gazaway said.
Couples from around the country, especially Texas, Florida and California as well as other parts of the world including Europe and Mexico, come to have the backdrop of Garden of the Gods in their wedding. Locals also take advantage of the backyard beauty.
“I just love the personality that these couples are putting into their ceremonies,” Gazaway said.
But Garden of the Gods Resort and Club weddings are often more than a wedding, Gazaway said. They are a family vacation that takes advantage of amenities such as golf, hiking, tennis and the resort’s popular pickle ball courts.
“They’re coming for that Rocky Mountain experience,” Gazaway said.