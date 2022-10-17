Two Colorado Springs entrepreneurs have started off their business small but are dreaming big.

Jonmarc Radspinner and Joshua Mote created Cultivate House Detailing, a two-man company that focuses on window cleaning, pressure washing and gutter cleaning. They hope to grow their business into the largest trade and entrepreneurial school in the nation.

“The long-term vision is to create a clear and easy-to-follow growth path for folks who want to get into running, owning and managing home service industry businesses,” Mote said.

To reach their long-term goal, Mote and Radspinner’s mission is twofold: create a successful home services business and train a new generation of trades workers by offering life coaching.

Radspinner, a University of Colorado Colorado Springs business graduate, and Mote, an engineer, founded Cultivate House Detailing in June. They had met while running their own College Pro Painters franchises and teamed up as business partners.

“Josh and I partnered and created the practical vision, which is, there's a huge need in home services to actually have a cohesive and good customer service experience,” Radspinner said. “And then there's also this need for more trades workers and more business owners.”

Their solution was to launch Cultivate House Detailing.

They began by going door to door in neighborhoods to sell their services and now work on roughly 10 homes a week. With their workflow reaching capacity, they intend to hire another employee in early 2023.

“We are going to be targeting local high schools, trade schools and colleges to find employees to teach them a trade as well as do life coaching with them to help them figure out what they want to do next,” Radspinner wrote in an email.

In Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak Business & Education Alliance (PPBEA), which brings together K-12 schools and employers, helps businesses do exactly that.

“The PPBEA's mission is to connect students' talents, interests and aptitudes to the world of work,” Bob Gemignani, PPBEA’s program director said.

“So we're always looking for industry and business partners, like Jonmarc and Joshua, to work with PPBEA to tell that story, to provide experiential learning, to talk to students to talk to teachers, to help attract young people into those occupations and trades.”

Mote and Radspinner plan to partner with PPBEA as they create a system to train and coach workers, including online module learning and hands-on training.

“That's where we're at right now, is trying to build a brand, build a name for ourselves in the market and have plenty of business to do,” Mote said. “And then we'll bring in people to help us accomplish that and raise them up through the ranks.”