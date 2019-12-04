THE PACE OF HOMEBUILDING

The pace of Colorado Springs-area home construction fell in November, although the decline might have resulted more from a statistical aberration than a slowdown in building.

Permits issued in El Paso County for the construction of single-family homes totaled 262 in November, a 37.5% year-over-year decline, according to a report by the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department.

Greg Dingrando, a Regional Building Department spokesman, said many builders rushed to take out single-family home permits in November 2018 to avoid a building code change that was about to take effect the next month. As a result, the agency saw a surge in the total of building permits issued in November of last year.

So for this past November, Dingrando said, "the numbers are going to be down a bit, but it's not as bad as it seems when you compare it to November of last year when we had the huge spike."

For the first 11 months of 2019, local single-family homebuilding permits totaled 3,308, down 12.1% compared with the same period last year.

RICH LADEN, THE GAZETTE