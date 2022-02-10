Home prices in Colorado Springs increased at one of the fastest rates in the nation late last year, while the city remained one of the costliest places to buy a house, a new report shows.
The Springs' median home price rose to $442,700 in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 19.2% jump over the same quarter in 2020, according to a National Association of Realtors report released Thursday.
Colorado Springs' percentage gain in prices ranked as the 28th largest among 183 metro areas nationwide tracked in the report, which includes data for single-family detached homes and townhomes.
At the same time, the Springs' fourth quarter median price was the 30th most expensive among metro areas in the report.
The report is more evidence that the Springs' hot housing market hasn't cooled off.
Reports by the local Pikes Peak Association of Realtors show that monthly prices for area homes have risen for seven straight years — including by double-digit percentage increases over the last 1½ years.
A healthy economy and low mortgage rates have driven the demand for homes in Colorado Springs and many metro areas nationwide, real estate experts have said.
Thirty-year, fixed-rate mortgages averaged 3.69% nationally this week, up from 3.55% the past two weeks, according to a report Thursday by mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. Despite that recent uptick in rates, they remain historically low and attractive for buyers, real estate agents have said.
The strong demand for homes, meanwhile, comes at a time when there's a shortage of properties for sale, which has propelled prices higher.
Just 551 homes were listed for sale at the end of January in the Colorado Springs area, a paltry number compared with the 2,000 and 3,000 listings in some past Januarys, Pikes Peak Association of Realtors figures show.
"Interest rates could change things and slow things down," Bruce Betts, broker-owner of Re/Max Advantage in Colorado Springs, said of the local housing market. "But I think at this point in time, the demand is so high here locally that even interest rates creeping up has not changed things yet."
Some local real estate agents have predicted 2022 will be another year of price hikes. The only question, they've said, is how high prices will go.
"Will it continue?" Betts said of higher home prices. "I'd be surprised to see a 19% increase again, but I do think our market's going to continue strong, with high demand and low inventory. I don't see that changing.
"I expect we will see another increase in prices here," he said. "If we look year-over-year at the end of this year, will it be 10% over what 2021 was? I don't know. I think it will be between 5% and 10%, anyway."
Other highlights of the National Association of Realtors report include:
• In Colorado, Boulder's median home price of $775,100 in the fourth quarter ranked as the seventh most expensive nationwide; it was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood's $617,600 was 13th priciest and up 20.5% from the same period a year earlier. Fort Collins' median price of $556,100 ranked as the nation's 17th most expensive and rose 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.
• Of the 183 metro areas in the report, 67% saw a double-digit percentage increase in prices during the fourth quarter, down from 78% in the third quarter.
• Metro areas with the 10 largest percentage gains in prices were Punta Gorda, Fla., 28.7%; Ocala, Fla., 28.2%; Austin-Round Rock, Texas, 25.8%; Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz., 25.7%; Sherman-Denison, Texas, 25.1%; Tucson, Ariz., 24.9%; Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev., 24.7%; Ogden-Clearfield, Utah, 24.7%; Salt Lake City, 24.4%; and Boise City-Nampa, Idaho, 24.3%.
• The top 10 most expensive markets in the fourth quarter were San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif., $1,675 million; San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, $1.3 million; Anaheim-Santa Ana-Irvine, Calif., $1.2 million; Honolulu, $1.1 million; San Diego-Carlsbad, $845,000; Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, $797,900; Boulder, $775,100; Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, $700,000; Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, Fla., $685,000; and Nassau County-Suffolk County, N.Y., $644,600.