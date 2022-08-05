A proposal to turn The Antlers into apartments, if completed, would be just the latest rebirth for a Colorado Springs institution.
The Antlers opened in June 1883; the hotel was built by city founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer and so named because it housed his extensive collection of deer and elk trophies.
From a history on the hotel's website: "The original hotel had modern conveniences such as a hydraulic elevator, central steam heat and gas lights. In addition, the property had a billiards room, music room, barber shop, Turkish Bath and children’s playroom. The hotel had 75 large guestrooms, some with balconies, and no two rooms were alike. The hotel welcomed many travelers from around the world and in fact was nicknamed 'Little London” because of the many English tourists who came to visit."
The Antlers was destroyed by fire in 1898. "When cabled the news in England, General Palmer responded by promising an even grander Antlers Hotel on the same spot," a history on the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum's website states.
And, indeed, it was rebuilt and reopened in 1901. "The 'new' hotel was said to be the most beautiful, elegantly furnished, and of course 100% fire-proof hotel in the West," the history by the Pioneers Museum says.
It remained in operation until 1964, when, after falling into disrepair, it was torn down and rebuilt, reopening on March 20, 1967.
Since 2015, it has been owned by attorney and businessman Perry Sanders Jr. and partner John Goede; it is now The Antlers, A Wyndham Hotel.