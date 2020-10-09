WireNut Home Services is hoping to become the first Colorado Springs business to win the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado‘s top customer service award six times.
The Colorado Springs-based electrical, plumbing, heating and air conditioning contractor, which won the award for the past four consecutive years and in 2009, tops the list of seven finalists for this year’s awards. All Smiles Dental Group, Endodontic Specialists of Colorado and Champion Windows & Home Exteriors also have won the awards five times, but none are finalists for this year’s award.
The nonprofit BBB has presented the award annually since 1995. It will present the 26th annual awards from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 22 during a free virtual gala on livestream and Facebook Live sponsored by Bob Penkhus Motor. The Mazda, Mitsubishi, Volkswagen and Volvo new vehicle dealer also is a finalist for the award, which would be the first for the 63-year-old business. For more information or to register for the event, go to www.bbb.org/article/events/23005-a-night-of-excellence.
“Completing the application process ourselves this year was incredibly eye opening for our business and has foundationally altered the way we conduct our business,” Sevan Stryker, Bob Penkhus Motor general manager, said in a news release.
The other five finalists are:
• McCloskey Motors, which was started in 1985 and also won the award in each of the past two years. (More than one winner can be announced at each year’s awards.)
• Davis Construction, a contractor specializing in roofing, skylights, fencing, decks and home remodeling started in 2018.
• Krafted Homes, a homebuilder started in 1993.
• Serenity Paws Pet Stylist, a pet grooming business started in 2009.
• Webster University Colorado Springs, a St. Louis-based private university that awards bachelor’s and master’s degrees. It was started in 1915 and operates a local campus.