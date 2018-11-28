Connectix Health has publicly released its mCharts application that is designed to consolidate a person's medical records into a single cloud-based application and is seeking pilot users.
The Colorado Springs-based startup has been testing the app privately with about 100 users and is seeking 100 more in the Springs, Denver and Boulder areas. They can apply at www.mcharts.com/beta.
The app is designed to work much the same way as mint.com does for the financial services industry, pulling information from multiple providers and displaying it in one place. The app currently can download information from hospital providers Centura Health and UCHealth and both local physician practices owned by DaVita Medical Group.