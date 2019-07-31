Friday isn't a holiday, but there will be a parade.
The 65th annual Parade of Homes, sponsored by the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs, kicks off Friday and runs through Aug. 18.
The event is the homebuilding industry's yearly showcase — highlighting construction trends and giving the public a peek at the latest appliances, interior design concepts, building materials, finishes, landscaping and other housing features.
This year's Parade of Homes spotlights nearly 30 homes by 22 builders in the Pikes Peak region. Featured communities include Banning Lewis Ranch, Flying Horse and Wolf Ranch; other homes are around Colorado Springs and Monument. Home prices range from the mid-$200,000s to more than $2.5 million.
Display homes will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays; homes are closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
Tickets are $15 for ages 16 and up; children 15 and under get in free. Tickets can be purchased at area Safeway stores, at homes featured in the parade and at cshba.ticketleap.com/65th-annual-parade-of-homes. Each ticket is good for a tour of all parade homes throughout the 17-day event.
Information about the parade, tickets, home sites and other details can be found at springsparade.com or by calling 592-1800.
This year's Parade of Homes features two additional events:
• A fundraiser to support the HBA's workforce development committee and its Careers in Construction Colorado program will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 1991 Walnut Creek Court in the Flying Horse development on Colorado Springs' north side. The Careers in Construction Colorado program helps educate young people about jobs in construction trades. Tickets for the event, which will be catered by Four by Brother Luck, start at $100.
• HBA Cares, the HBA's philanthropic arm, will hold a parade fundraiser from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 10 at 15290 Shortwall Drive in the Flying Horse North development in Black Forest. Tickets start at $100, and this event also will be catered by Four by Brother Luck.