The Colorado Springs job market is tied with Las Vegas for the nation’s weakest with the worst hiring outlook in 4½ years, according to a quarterly survey by staffing giant ManpowerGroup.
Manpower’s net employment outlook — the difference between the percentage of employers planning to hire more staff and those expecting cuts — is expected to fall to 9%, the weakest outlook since the final quarter of 2015, when the outlook also was 9%. Manpower said just 12% of the employers surveyed expected to hire more workers in the April-to-June quarter, while 3% anticipated reductions. The survey was completed between Jan. 6-28, before the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Without other jobs data reflecting a slowdown, Tatiana Bailey, director of University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum, cautioned against reading too much into the survey results.
“The (local) unemployment rate is really low, job postings are really high and the labor market is really tight, but all of that data is retrospective (looking back),” Bailey said. “U.S. job openings haven’t started falling, but the rate of increase is slowing, so that tells me the job market is not quite as robust and off the charts as it had been. I don’t think we have enough detail to be really confident in the results of this survey.”
A Manpower spokesman in Phoenix didn’t respond to phone calls and an email seeking more information on the Colorado Springs results.
The second-quarter outlook is down from a 13% in the current quarter and 21% a year earlier. The city had the nation’s 14th best job market in the third quarter of last year with an outlook of 30%. The local job market typically is strongest in the second and third quarters, so the steep decline employers are expecting is a surprise, especially with the Colorado Springs area unemployment rate near a historic low at 3.1% in December.
Colorado Springs employers expect cuts in other services, which includes nonprofit organizations, and additional hiring in construction, manufacturing, retailing, tourism and government. The remaining sectors are forecast to remain unchanged.
The local outlook is much weaker than the Denver area, statewide or nationwide outlooks, though the Denver and statewide outlooks were off sharply from a year earlier at 25% and 16%, respectively. The nation’s hiring outlook was unchanged at 19%. The nation’s strongest job market is expected to be Virginia Beach, Va., with a hiring outlook of 37%.
“U.S. employers remain cautious, particularly in manufacturing as trade negotiations continue and hiring intentions soften for the coming quarter,” said Beck Frankiewicz, president of ManpowerGroup North America. “U.S. consumers are remaining confident and as long as consumers keep spending, our experience tells us that jobs will follow.”