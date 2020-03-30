Colorado Springs group launching $1 million loan fund for small businesses

A Colorado Springs-based incubator/accelerator for startup technology businesses has launched a $1 million fund to make immediate emergency loans of up to $25,000 to local small businesses to help them survive the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Exponential Impact is offering three-year, low-interest- rate loans that are designed for El Paso County businesses that were viable before the pandemic hit, need immediate financial help and may not be able to qualify for other emergency financing, said Vance Brown, the nonprofit's co-founder and chairman. The group hopes to approve and fund its first loans this week and be able to make loans within two days of receiving an application, he said.
The program is aimed at those businesses most impacted by the pandemic, such as restaurants, hair and nail salons, and retail shops.
"We are all well aware of the devastation the coronavirus has caused to our economy, and we know that small businesses have been hit especially hard," Brown said in an online video promoting the program, which is called Survive & Thrive COS. "Traditional emergency loans require too much processing time, collateral and strong financials for some small businesses, so this fund is designed to quickly help them."
The fund was announced Monday during a news conference with Mayor John Suthers; Hannah Parsons, an Exponential Impact board member, and Gary Butterworth, CEO of the Pikes Peak Community Foundation, a partner in Survive & Thrive COS along with Exponential Impact, the city, El Paso County and the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC. Bob Cope, the city's economic development officer, said the fund is the first of several business loan and grant programs the city plans to announce in coming weeks. The city also is extending the time bars and restaurants have to pay sales taxes and is waiving any late fees.
“Very early on in the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it quickly became apparent that the most urgent need from an economic development standpoint would be financial assistance to local businesses directly impacted to help them weather the storm," Cope said. "The city is very grateful to Vance Brown and the XI (Exponential Impact) team for putting the Survive & Thrive COS Fund together. Because of these efforts, local businesses will be in a position to thrive when our community comes roaring back.”
Brown began developing the program a week ago after state orders forced restaurants' dining areas, bars, casinos, gyms and many other types of businesses to close to slow the spread of the virus. He hopes to raise another $4 million during the next several weeks from local entrepreneurs, foundations, investors and others to offer loans to "as many small businesses as we can."
The loans will be paid to borrowers over three months and carry no interest and require no payments in the first year, with annual interest rates of 1% and 2% in the second and third year, he said. Borrowers are required to repay the funds, but "these loans are like borrowing from a friend. We aren't going to sue you or ruin your credit if you can't repay," Brown said.
Potential borrowers must complete a one-page application at exponentialimpact.com detailing how they will use the money, submit a reference and financial statement and participate in a video interview, Brown said. In addition to the loan, the borrowers also will go through the Exponential Impact program, which includes one-on-one weekly mentoring and webinars on subjects ranging from negotiating with vendors and landlords to maintaining emotional and spiritual health, he said.
All money put into the fund will go to loans; Exponential Impact will not retain any funding for administrating the fund or its program, Brown said. Investors in the fund will be paid back with proceeds from repayments on a pro-rated share if some of the loans aren't repaid and will receive documentation for a tax-deductible contribution for whatever amounts are forgiven, he said.