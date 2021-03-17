Another longtime Colorado Springs-area restaurant favorite is closed, and it’s uncertain whether it will reopen.
The Golden Corral Buffet & Grill northeast of Powers and Palmer Park boulevards, part of the North Carolina-based chain with locations in several states, apparently has been closed for several months. One regular restaurantgoer told The Gazette he thought it’s been shuttered since late November.
Golden Corral’s website says “operations temporarily suspended” at the Colorado Springs location. A sign on the restaurant’s front door, meanwhile, says it’s “closed due to the further Colorado Department of Health and Environment COVID-19 restrictions.”
Seating capacities for restaurants and other businesses were tightened in late November but have been loosened since then.
El Paso County is in the yellow range on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 restriction dial, which means restaurant dining rooms can seat 50% of their capacity or up to 150 people.
Golden Corral restaurants also are closed in Centennial, Greeley, Pueblo and Thornton, according to the chain’s website; locations in Aurora, Grand Junction, Loveland and Sheridan are open.
The Golden Corral in Colorado Springs is a franchised location operated by local businessman Rick Holland, who’s also a longtime franchisee for several Wendy’s restaurants.
Holland and Tom Reinhard, another franchise executive, weren’t available for comment Wednesday, and it’s unknown when and if the Golden Corral will reopen.
A call and email to Golden Corral’s corporate office in North Carolina also generated no response.
Golden Corral is a buffet-style restaurant, in which diners typically serve themselves from large food displays, though diners are being served by restaurant staff at some of the Colorado locations that are now open.
In Colorado Springs, another Golden Corral near Powers Boulevard and Woodmen Road and operated by Holland’s franchise closed in late 2015.
Permanent restaurant closings — both locally owned and part of regional and national chains — have been all too common over the last year after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other restaurants temporarily shut their doors, but then reopened after state-ordered restrictions on indoor dining were relaxed.
Poor Richard’s in downtown Colorado Springs and Fargo’s Pizza in the central part of town are among restaurants that remain closed but have said they plan to reopen.