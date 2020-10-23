Gold Resource will call its new spinoff company for its Nevada operations Fortitude Gold, the Colorado Springs-based gold mine owner said this week in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Fortitude will be based in Colorado Springs; will headed by Gold Resource CEO Jason Reid and be a separate company traded on the over-the-counter market, while Gold Resource will get a new CEO and move to Denver. Gold Resource shareholders will get a yet-to-be determined amount of shares in Fortitude, on a pro-rated basis that reflect how many shares they own in Gold Resources when the spinoff is completed late this year or early next year.
Gold Resource announced this month it would spin off the Nevada operations because its board believes two separate companies could provide shareholders with greater value. Mining operations are still ramping up in Nevada, producing 16,747 ounces of gold in the first three quarters of the year, with production expected to reach 40,000 ounces next year. The Mexico operations produced 13,619 ounces of gold and 912,464 ounces of silver in the first nine months of this year.
The Nevada operations that will become Fortitude lost $7.76 million on revenue of $15.1 million in 2018 and 2019 and lost another $3.07 million on revenue of $14.4 million in the first half of this year, according to documents filed by Gold Resource with the SEC. Gold Resource will transfer $10 million to Fortitude when the transaction is completed, which is expected to be on a tax-free basis for shareholders. Gold Resource shares are off about 17% since the spinoff was announced to just under $3.