Gold Resource Corp. said Tuesday that second-quarter profits jumped more than four times from a year earlier, benefiting from a big increase in sales of other metals and higher metals prices.
Profits surged to $3.75 million, or 6 cents a share, in the April-to-June quarter from $864,000, or 2 cents a share, during the second quarter of 2017. Sales increased nearly 44 percent during the same period, to $30.8 million, largely as a result of selling more silver and zinc. Silver prices fell 7 percent from a year earlier, but zinc prices rose more than 20 percent during the same period.
The Colorado Springs-based company also reported that profits during the first half of the year were up more than 75 percent to $9.21 million, or 16 cents a share, from $5.24 million, or 9 cents a share, during the same period last year. Sales for the first half were up 37.6 percent from a year ago — to $62.9 million — as zinc sales nearly doubled to $25.2 million.
The sales of other metals has helped Gold Resource lower the cost of producing gold to just $70 per ounce after credits for the sales are subtracted from production costs, the company said in a news release.
Gold Resource has produced 12,453 ounces of gold and more than 1 million ounces of silver in the first half of the year. The company said it was maintaining its production outlook for this year of 27,000 ounces of gold and 1.7 million ounces of silver.
Gold Resource is planning to open a new mine in Nevada next year, which is expected to more than double the company’s gold and silver production. The company also operates a complex of mines in Mexico.
