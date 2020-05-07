Gold Resources coin (copy)

Colorado Springs-based Gold Resource Corp. blamed higher processing costs and lower prices for its zinc byproducts from its Mexican mine for losing $3.12 million, or 5 cents a share, in the first quarter.

The company, which also operates a mine in Nevada, reported that its production costs rose 19.5% to $20.9 million in the January-to-March quarter . Other factors contributing to the loss include depreciation and other accounting adjustments doubling to $7.3 million and a $1.5 million loss from currency exchanges from Mexican pesos to U.S. dollars.

Gold Resource earned $882,000, or 1 cent a share, during the first quarter of 2019. The  Mexican Ministry of Health Mexican ordered the company to close its mine in Mexico in early April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

