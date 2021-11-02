Fortitude Gold boosted third-quarter earnings by 33.6% from a year earlier to $4.65 million, or 19 cents a share, while revenue rose 28.8% to $20.4 million, the Colorado Springs-based gold producer reported Tuesday.
Earnings for the first three quarters of the year were up 37 times from a year ago to $15.4 million. A year ago, the company was still ramping up production at its Nevada mine, before it was spun off as a separate company from Gold Resource. Revenue during the nine-month period more than doubled from the same period last year to nearly $67 million.
"The Isabella Pearl mine delivered another strong production quarter," Fortitude Gold CEO Jason Reid said in a news release. The company is "outperforming our industry peers on year-to-date valuations and we are proud to be one of the few junior (gold) producers delivering substantial dividends to our shareholders." Fortitude Gold increased its dividend for the third time this year in October to 4 cents a month.