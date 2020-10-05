Gold Resource Corp. plans to spin off its Nevada mining operations into a separate public company and retain its mines in Mexico, saying two separate companies could provide shareholders with greater value.
The Colorado Springs-based gold producer likely will move its headquarters to Denver and is seeking a new CEO and at least one new board member since CEO Jason Reid is expected to become CEO of the spinoff, which is temporarily called Nevada Spinco and will be based in Colorado Springs. Bill Conrad will resign as Gold Resource chairman but will stay on the board and also become a director of Nevada Spinco; a permanent name for the new company will be selected later this month.
“By separating the mining units into two independent companies, each focused on its own unique business strategy, we believe we can provide our shareholders optionality of increased growth in Mexico and potential for a dividend yield-play in Nevada," Reid said in a news release. "We believe far greater value can be created with two independent companies compared to the value that could be achieved by keeping the mining units together.”
While the Mexico operations produce more revenue for Gold Resource, the Nevada operations are more profitable. That's because costs there are lower since ore is mined from an open pit instead of the more costly underground method used in Mexico, said Greg Patterson, the company's vice president of corporate development. Mining operations are still ramping up in Nevada and are expected to produce 40,000 ounces next year of gold, while the Mexico operations produced 8,900 ounces of gold and nearly 11,000 ounces of silver in the first six months of this year.
Gold Resource said the split is expected to be completed by year's end or early next year; it must first file paperwork for the new company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and get final approval from its board. The company expects to distribute 20 million Nevada Spinco shares to Gold Resource shareholders (the company had nearly 70 million shares outstanding during the second quarter) in what is expected to be a tax-free transaction.
The deal will allow Gold Resource to allocate "more of its cash flow and capital back into operations to better facilitate growth," the company said in the news release. The company paid $1.36 million in dividends in the first half of the year, or about 45% of its cash flow during the same period. The one-third cent dividend is paid monthly to shareholders, totaling $114 million of the $1 billion in revenue the Mexico mines have generated during the past 10 years.
Gold Resource will transfer $10 million to Nevada Spinco when the transaction is completed. Shares of Nevada Spinco are expected to trade over the counter and may be listed on a major exchange once the company can "consistently" comply with listing standards, Gold Resource said. The release also said Nevada Spinco is expected to generate "strong" near-term cash flow that could potentially support dividends to its shareholders. Patterson said Nevada Spinco would be "open to acquiring other exploratory or (operating) open-pit mines" in Arizona, Nevada and Utah.
The spinoff has been in discussions for more than a year and comes just two months after gold prices hit a record of more than $2,000 an ounce; gold is still trading at more than $1,900 an ounce. Gold Resource lost $4.93 million, or 7 cents a share, on revenue of $49.1 million during the first half of the year, largely because it Mexico mine was closed for several months. Gold Resource shareholders didn't initially embrace the plan for the split, with the company's shares losing 29 cents, or 8.1%, to $3.31 in trading Monday on the NYSE American exchange, which is for smaller companies.