Hard hit by falling metals prices, Colorado Springs-based mining company Gold Resource Corp. lost $781,000 in the third quarter, compared with a $4.58 million profit a year earlier.
Gold Resource said in a news release that the loss was "driven primarily by lower commodities prices and unfavorable price settlements of prior period sales."
The settlements were required under a provision in its sales contract that cost it $3.2 million in the July-to-September quarter. The company said the adjustments were triggered by declining metals prices during the previous four months. Metals prices have been declining for months, due to a strong U.S. dollar.
Gold prices declined 8.2 percent from a year earlier to an average of $1,183 an ounce, while silver prices fell 13.6 percent to an average of $14.69 an ounce.
The biggest hit came in prices for metal byproducts Gold Resource sells to offset its mining costs. Average prices of copper, lead and zinc all declined by double-digit percentages. The lower metal prices resulted in a 22.1 percent reduction in third-quarter revenue to $24.3 million.
The price declines also hurt the company's results through the first three-quarters of the year, with profits down 14.2 percent from the same period last year to $8.43 million, or 14 cents a share. Revenue during the same period was up 13.4 percent to $87.2 million.
The results come as Gold Resource has begun mining ore from its new mine in Nevada. Company CEO Jason Reid said the first gold from the Isabella Pearl Mine is expected in June. The company's other mines are in Mexico.
The loss sent the company's stock down 92 cents, or 17.5 percent, in heavy trading Wednesday to $4.33, its lowest closing price since March 8, when Gold Resource stock closed at $4.22.