Surging gold prices helped Colorado Springs-based Gold Resource Corp. report third-quarter profits of nearly $3 million, or 5 cents a share, reversing a loss of $781,000, or 1 cent a share, a year earlier.
Sales jumped 65.2% to $40.1 million, mostly from a 26% jump in the average gold price to nearly $1,500 an ounce the company fetched from the 6,175 ounces of gold it sold during the July-to-September period. Earnings for the first three quarters of the year fell 32.9% from a year ago to $5.66 million, or 9 cents a share, as a result of higher production costs. Sales for the period were up 10.1% to $96 million.
The higher earnings helped push Gold Resource shares to a eight-month high of $4.21. The company's shares have jumped more than 30% since it announced Oct. 7 it had reached commercial gold production levels at its Isabella Pearl mine in Nevada.