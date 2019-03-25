Gold Resource Corp. Monday announced it has begun processing gold at its Isabella Pearl mine in Nevada by applying leach solution to gold ore on the leach pad at the mine.
The Colorado Springs-based gold mine operator said Monday in a news release it expects to produce its first gold from the mine by June. Gold Resource CEO Jason Reid called the development "an exciting milestone in the development of the Isabella Peral Project, which is expected to more than double the company's gold production in the first 12 months of operation."