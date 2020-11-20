Colorado Springs brought home a trio of honors during a virtual ceremony this week honoring winners of annual awards given by the Economic Development Council of Colorado.
Colorado Springs was named "Large Community of the Year" for several major projects completed or underway in and near downtown and others under construction in the Colorado Springs Airport's Peak Innovation Park. Altia, a leader in user interface design tools and GUI software, was named "Company of the Year" for its growth since moving its offices to downtown Colorado Springs. And the Colorado Springs Airport was honored with the Economic Development Partnership award for attracting a massive Amazon distribution center and a $100 million research and wargaming facility for nonprofit space think tank Aerospace Corp.