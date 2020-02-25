Colorado Springs climbed this year to its highest ranking ever in the Milken Institute's annual Best-Performing Cities ranking, moving up 22 places from last year's ranking to 36th.
The annual study has been published since 2008 and measures the economic vitality of 200 large U.S. metropolitan areas and 201 small cities to determine where jobs are created and sustained. San Francisco topped the list. Denver was 18th, Greeley was 20th, Fort Collins was 21st and Boulder was 28th in the latest ranking. Grand Junction and Pueblo ranked 81st and 99th, respectively, in the small cities list.
Colorado Springs was helped by strong job growth and high-technology concentration but hurt by weak growth in wages and economic output from high-technology industries. Melbourne, Fla., and Salinas, Calif., tied for moving up the most places in this year's ranking — 47 — as a result of strong job growth for Melbourne and strong wage growth for Salinas.