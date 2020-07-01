Gas costs in Colorado Springs have climbed to a five-month high heading into the July Fourth weekend, though pump prices are likely to ride a roller coaster of ups and downs throughout the rest of the summer that are tied to COVID-19 cases.
A gallon of unleaded regular gasoline averaged $2.457 in the Springs on Wednesday, up 3.5 cents from a week ago and the highest price locally since $2.466 a gallon on Feb. 1, according to GasBuddy.com, the online service that tracks prices around the country.
Still, local gas prices are down about 15 cents from a year ago, GasBuddy figures show.
In Colorado, gas prices averaged $2.46 a gallon Wednesday, while they averaged $2.181 nationwide. Prices across the country have risen for nine straight weeks, according to GasBuddy.
But as COVID-19 cases go over the next several weeks, so will gas prices, said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis.
Oil prices plunged in March as the pandemic took hold, and pump prices followed when states shut down their economies and the demand for gas plummeted. By May 6, Colorado Springs gas prices had fallen to a four-year low of $1.616 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.
As COVID-19 outbreaks declined, and Colorado and other states reopened their economies, the demand for gas increased and so did prices, DeHaan said. More people began heading out to stores and restaurants and even hitting the road on vacation.
Now, cases are again surging in several states and oil prices have dipped recently, which could mean a slowdown in demand and another decline at the pump, he said.
"The direction of demand is going to follow the outcome from case counts," DeHaan said. "If they keep going up, demand will go down. If case counts go down, demand will go up as things reopen. And gas prices follow demand. Demand goes up, prices go up. Demand goes down, prices go down.
"In the last week," he said, "the surge in cases in some states is going to be a large factor on whether or not we see higher prices by Labor Day and by the end of the year and how much higher or lower they go."