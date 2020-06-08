There's a price consumers are paying as Colorado and other states reopen their economies — and it's at the pump.
Colorado Springs gas prices rose to a three-month high Monday, averaging $2.145 at midday for a gallon of unleaded regular, according to GasBuddy.com, the online service that tracks fuel prices around the country. Prices have risen by about a dime in the past week and haven't been this high since March 8.
Across Colorado, prices averaged $2.193 a gallon Monday, while the average nationwide was $2.032, GasBuddy figures show.
When states imposed stay-at-home orders to combat the spread of the coronavirus, and business and leisure travel dwindled, the demand for gas nosedived and pump prices followed.
Now that states are allowing businesses and industries to reopen to different degrees, the demand for fuel has picked up and prices have risen as a result.
"It's no surprise that gasoline prices have increased for the sixth straight week as gasoline demand has hit its highest level since early March as Americans are returning to the roads," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, said in GasBuddy's weekly newsletter.
At the same time, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has extended its oil production cuts until at least July, which has led to a spike in crude prices, DeHaan said.
"While I don't see oil's strength holding too long given that oil demand remains 20% to 25% below a year ago, I believe the anxiety pushing oil prices up is coming from the fact that the economy may be recovering quicker than most anticipated," DeHaan said. "For now, motorists will likely continue to see gas prices rising for the weeks ahead."