Heading out for one last summer road trip this weekend?
You're in luck: Colorado Springs-area gas prices are on pace to be the cheapest for the Labor Day holiday in four years, while prices nationally are approaching a 16-year low, according to online price tracker GasBuddy.com.
In the Springs, unleaded regular averaged $2.341 a gallon Tuesday, GasBuddy figures show. Local gas costs have been drifting lower for several weeks after hitting a summer high of $2.463 just before July Fourth.
Colorado Springs gas prices, which are down about a dime from a year ago at the same time, are expected to continue to trend downward for this weekend's Labor Day holiday, according to GasBuddy. Labor Day gas prices haven't been this low in the Springs since they hovered around $2.16 a gallon in 2016.
"It's a win for motorists," said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis. "Amidst the pandemic and high unemployment numbers, it could be worse. A little bit of break at the pump for the time being."
Nationwide, gas prices averaged $2.228 on Tuesday, according to GasBuddy. Gas costs nationally are down nearly 34 cents a gallon from the same date last year and are expected to fall another three cents by Labor Day, which would be the cheapest since they averaged $1.82 a gallon in 2004.
In Colorado, Tuesday's prices averaged $2.407 a gallon, down 23.3 cents from a year ago.
And motorists can expect prices to continue to drop, DeHaan said.
Hurricane Laura has passed, and many refineries in the South and Southwest that might have been impacted are returning to service, he said.
Heading into the fall, DeHaan said fewer road trips will reduce the demand for gasoline, while the nation switches to winter blends of fuel that are cheaper to produce and will cause pump prices to drop further.
"That (lower prices) should accelerate into the fall months when we see demand drop off seasonally," he said.