Here’s something just in time for motorists as they head out for the Memorial Day weekend: cheaper prices at the pump in Colorado Springs and nationwide, albeit by small amounts.
“For the time being, gas prices are starting to move lower,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.com, the online service that tracks prices nationwide.
According to GasBuddy:
• In Colorado Springs, prices midday Monday averaged $2.822 for a gallon of regular unleaded, down by just under a penny from last week’s $2.829. The figures are based on GasBuddy’s daily survey of 246 local fuel outlets. Even as prices have trickled downward of late, they’re still up 13.5 cents from last month and 3.9 cents higher than the same time last year.
• Statewide, prices took a bigger tumble — averaging $2.825 Monday, down 7.2 cents from last week’s price of $2.897. Prices are up 6.5 cents from last month, but down 4.7 cents from a year ago.
• Nationally, average prices of $2.846 per gallon Monday were down 1.8 cents from last week’s $2.864. They’re unchanged from last month and down 7.8 cents from a year ago.
Refiners who are ramping up gas production have helped create more supply and contributed to lower prices, according to DeHaan.
But a major factor also has been the lack of a trade deal between the United States and China, which has resulted in weaker oil and gas prices, DeHaan said. If no deal is reached, experts fear both nations’ economies could slow, which would further reduce demand for oil and gas and lead to prices falling even more, he said.
Under that scenario, prices could fall 5 to 15 cents over the next three to six weeks, including in markets such as Colorado Springs, DeHaan said.
Then again, there are factors that could lead to higher gas prices, he said.
If a U.S.-China trade deal is approved, demand for oil could rise and gas prices could follow, he said. Also, Middle East tensions involving the United States, Saudi Arabia and Iran could lead to oil-price increases, DeHaan said.
“If there was both a U.S.-China trade deal and further issues or escalating tensions in the Middle East, theoretically, $3 a gallon is not out of the question for Colorado Springs, he said.
Though gas prices are higher than a year ago, and have approached the $3 per gallon level, don’t expect motorists to scrap their Memorial Day travel plans as a result, said Skyler McKinley, a spokesman for AAA Colorado.
“They don’t do that at this $3 level,” McKinley said. “Folks might change some of their behaviors at or around $3 per gallon, or at least Coloradans might. But they’re not going to end up canceling trips or rethinking their whole budget until it’s at the $3.50 level, and it’s at that level for enough time that it’s actually having an impact on their wallet.
“To me,” he said, “the real psychological barrier is $3.50. In Colorado, we are very lucky that that rarely happens.”
For the Memorial Day weekend, AAA Colorado forecasts nearly 750,000 Coloradans will travel, with almost 690,000 of them heading out by motor vehicle.
Colorado residents will be part of the 43 million Americans expected to travel over the holiday weekend. That will be the second-highest travel volume on record and a 3.6 percent increase over the same time last year, as more people spend money on trips because of growing consumer confidence, AAA says.
With so many travelers, AAA is warning motorists to be especially mindful of young people on the road during what the travel organization calls the 100 Deadliest Days — the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day and when teens are most likely to get into crashes, McKinley said.
“Just know that you’re sharing the roads now with a lot of kids who are out of school and who are enjoying the summer and are perhaps road tripping on their own, and be mindful of that,” he said.