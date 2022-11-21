Here's something to be thankful for during this Thanksgiving week: falling gas prices.
And Santa may deliver even lower prices by Christmas.
Average gasoline prices in Colorado Springs fell 10.3 cents per gallon in the last week and averaged $3.26 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 246 stations in Colorado Springs. AAA lists a slightly higher average, at $3.30. Still, that average is down 24 cents from a month ago and is 18 cents lower than a year ago.
Statewide, the average for a gallon of regular unleaded stood at $3.37 on Monday, according to AAA. The national average was $3.662, a drop of 11 cents a gallon in the past week.
"Everyone will be seeing relief at the pump this week, with even more substantial declines on the way as oil prices plummeted last week to briefly trade under $80 per barrel," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a weekly update from GasBuddy. "It's not impossible that if oil markets hold here, we could see a national average of $2.99 around Christmas, certainly the gift that every motorist is hoping for."
Gas prices have fallen sharply since reaching record highs over the summer. (Colorado Springs' record high was $4.948 a gallon, reached on June 20.) It's not all good news, though. While Colorado Springs prices are lower than a year ago, the national average this Thanksgiving will be about 20 cents a gallon higher than a year ago, AAA notes — and the highest Thanksgiving national average price since AAA started keeping records in 2000.
"However, we can be thankful that gas prices are moving in the right direction for now,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said in a statement, crediting increasing supply and fewer drivers fueling up for the downward trend.