Colorado Springs-area gas prices have dipped to a two-month low and could continue to fall as global oil production ramps up, reports GasBuddy.com, the online service that tracks prices nationwide.
A gallon of unleaded regular averaged $2.819 in the Springs area Tuesday, GasBuddy’s survey of 246 local gas outlets shows. That’s down about about 4½ cents from a week ago, 11 cents cheaper than last month and the area’s lowest average price since Aug. 29, according to GasBuddy.
“From coast to coast, gas prices in nearly every state saw downward movement in the last week as sliding oil prices continued to keep the door open to falling gas prices,” Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said in the group’s weekly newsletter.
Nationally, gas prices that averaged $2.801 per gallon were nearing a six-month low, DeHaan said. Statewide, prices slipped to $2.943 per gallon Tuesday after having been as high as $3.001 on Oct. 8, according to GasBuddy.
“Saudi Arabia has indicated it is prepared to raise oil production, addressing what had been a major concern ahead of Iran sanctions taking effect,” he said. “Oil prices have fallen over 10 percent in recent weeks, providing the bulk of the gas price relief we’re seeing, and will continue to see for the next week or two at least.”
DeHaan added that while there is still concern globally about oil supply, “the market has been laser focused on discussion from oil producers, including Russia, that they will act to raise production. OPEC meets in early December, and any official increase in oil production could go a long way to temper concerns of shortcomings in the market.”